AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Down 1.1%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 30,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 19,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

AirIQ Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42.

Get AirIQ alerts:

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AirIQ had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 million during the quarter.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.