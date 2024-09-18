aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.97 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, aelf has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $257.84 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,939,804 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

