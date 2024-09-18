Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $336.93 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.