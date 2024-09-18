Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,448,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $800,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 63.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 435.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

