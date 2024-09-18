32,400 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000. NetApp comprises approximately 5.8% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $359,517,000 after acquiring an additional 416,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,502,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 450,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NetApp Trading Up 1.0 %

NTAP opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

