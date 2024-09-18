291,754 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 291,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.11% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

