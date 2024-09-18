19,788 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Acquired by Zega Financial LLC

Zega Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,176,000 after buying an additional 1,122,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 892.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 603,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 542,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after buying an additional 542,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after buying an additional 417,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

