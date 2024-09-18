164,368 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,000. Universal Display accounts for about 2.9% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned about 0.35% of Universal Display at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 0.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Universal Display by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Shares of OLED opened at $204.68 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.79 and a 200-day moving average of $184.81.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

