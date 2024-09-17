Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONL opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.5998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

