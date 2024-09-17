Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $117.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.91.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

