ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $448,232.91 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $448,232.91 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00049158 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00036903 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.