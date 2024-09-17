Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,615 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.