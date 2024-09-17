Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $853.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xometry has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Xometry’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,686 shares of company stock worth $90,392. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at $169,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

