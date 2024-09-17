Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) were up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($17.04) and last traded at GBX 1,278 ($16.88). Approximately 855,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 467,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170 ($15.46).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.59) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,409 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £140,900 ($186,129.46). 25.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
