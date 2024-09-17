WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $239.58 Average PT from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,477 shares of company stock worth $993,307. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after acquiring an additional 67,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in WEX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,561,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,660,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WEX by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $199.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

