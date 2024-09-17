WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 45,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

