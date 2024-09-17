WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

