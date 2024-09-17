WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 294 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $556.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.86 and a 200-day moving average of $545.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

