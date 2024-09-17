Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 1.3% Higher

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $93.06. 1,961,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,202,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $31,114,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

