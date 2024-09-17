Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 187.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Walmart by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225,552 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $647.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

