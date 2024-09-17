Virtu Financial LLC Invests $3.87 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.
Five Below Price Performance
FIVE opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Five Below Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
