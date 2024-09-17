Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,999 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $212.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.46 and its 200-day moving average is $209.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

