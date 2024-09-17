Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 808,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 2,360,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vimeo by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 987,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth $5,112,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMEO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at Vimeo

In other Vimeo news, CEO Philip D. Moyer acquired 32,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $149,678.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 2.09. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Vimeo’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

