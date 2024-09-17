VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,868 shares during the quarter. VF makes up about 2.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of VF by 6,981.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VF Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. VF Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on VF from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

