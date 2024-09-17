Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.72 and last traded at $87.57. Approximately 1,457,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,522,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $185,339,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

