Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0524 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $15,733.79 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,239.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.00520621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00105722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00286255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00078332 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,284,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.