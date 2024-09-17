Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VGSR opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $431.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:VGSR Free Report ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,252 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.91% of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.