Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of VRNA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 98,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

