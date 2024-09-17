Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 382,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,795. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$21.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of C$478.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$514.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.9130435 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

