Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Up 18.2% in August

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Varex Imaging news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,601.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,302.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

