Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.19

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.19 and last traded at $172.92, with a volume of 145347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.79.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
