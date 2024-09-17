Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stake Lifted by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 139,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 113,007 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

