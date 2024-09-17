Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Cut by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $276,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,647,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $258.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average of $244.64. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

