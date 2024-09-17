VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 514,783 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $18.21.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

