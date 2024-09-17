VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PPH stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.30. 51,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,018. The stock has a market cap of $662.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

