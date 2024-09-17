US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio Sells 10,000 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,710. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

