Ultra Tops 1-Day Volume of $453,255.32 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $32.46 million and $453,255.32 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,089.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00538165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00079750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006513 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08528479 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $490,576.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

