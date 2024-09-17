U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.18.

NYSE USB opened at $44.69 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

