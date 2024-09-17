Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,030,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $585.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $564.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $598.93.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

