Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 1.8% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $369.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $370.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

