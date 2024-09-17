TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.04. 257,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 684,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TORM plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.96%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 66.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TORM in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Stories

