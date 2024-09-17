Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00009040 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.82 billion and $242.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,010.57 or 1.00069401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013467 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,958,922 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,936,227.127173 with 2,533,087,268.4226694 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.49892706 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 555 active market(s) with $203,666,007.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.