Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $5.49 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion and approximately $227.98 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.49 or 0.00009242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,434.66 or 1.00019952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,948,263 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,936,227.127173 with 2,533,087,268.4226694 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.49892706 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 555 active market(s) with $203,666,007.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.