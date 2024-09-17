TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,863,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 3,519,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.4 days.
TMX Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.32.
About TMX Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.