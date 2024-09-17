TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,863,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 3,519,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.4 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

Get TMX Group alerts:

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.