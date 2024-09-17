Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 319,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 343,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

