Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 12060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

