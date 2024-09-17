Tieton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,640 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Zumiez comprises approximately 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Zumiez worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Zumiez by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,717 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 236,158 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,774 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.25. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

