The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 327.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Price Performance

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. 61,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,459. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.26.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.