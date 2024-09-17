The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.0 %

HCKT stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 35,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 488,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.