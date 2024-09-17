The Graph Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31.32 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. The Graph has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $31.32 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

